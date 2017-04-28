Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tallgrass Energy GP earned a coverage optimism score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) opened at 27.26 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Tallgrass Energy GP’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

