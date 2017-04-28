TAL Education Group (TAL) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Benchmark Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its target price lifted by Benchmark Co. to $137.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) traded down 0.24% on Thursday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,825 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 0.34. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.53 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

