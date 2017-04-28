Take Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Receives $58.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Take Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price objective on Take Two Interactive Software to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Take Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 387,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $22,452,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $28,042.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,721.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded down 0.48% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,465 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.35 and a beta of 0.86. Take Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

Take Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm earned $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.64 million. Take Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take Two Interactive Software will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Take Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

