Tahoe Resources Inc (THO) Now Covered by CSFB

CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THO. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$18.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.03.

Shares of Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) opened at 10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. Tahoe Resources has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

In other news, Director Drago Guillermo Kisic bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,888.14.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

