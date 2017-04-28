T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to post $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.5 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.6 million. T2 Biosystems posted sales of $1.1 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year sales of $1.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.8 million to $12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $30.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. WBB Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded T2 Biosystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) opened at 5.14 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $157.16 million. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

In related news, Director David B. Elsbree acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $13,625,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 1,307,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,898,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 246,849 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

