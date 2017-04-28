Synthomer PLC (SYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 459.18 ($5.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Synthomer PLC in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synthomer PLC from GBX 285 ($3.64) to GBX 368 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. N+1 Singer upgraded shares of Synthomer PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.50) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Synthomer PLC to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 440 ($5.63) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) opened at 494.80 on Tuesday. Synthomer PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 300.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 500.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.48. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.68 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Synthomer PLC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Synthomer PLC

Synthomer Plc is a specialty chemical company. The Company supplies aqueous polymers in various markets, including paper, carpet and foam, construction and coating, functional polymers, health and protection, specialties and other. It operates in segments, including Europe and North America and Asia and Rest of World.

