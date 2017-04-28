Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) EVP Sells $150,360.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) traded down 1.90% on Friday, hitting $41.80. 568,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company earned $311.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.05 million. Synovus Financial Corp. had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 69,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

