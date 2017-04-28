Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact SYNNEX (SNX) Share Price

Media stories about SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SYNNEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,523 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm earned $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post $7.90 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Brean Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In related news, COO Dennis Polk sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $31,188.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,317.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $103,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,713.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

