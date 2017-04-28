Syngenta AG (SYT) Given Media Impact Rating of -0.03

Media coverage about Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Syngenta AG earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYT shares. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Syngenta AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syngenta AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Syngenta AG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) opened at 93.00 on Friday. Syngenta AG has a 12-month low of $74.52 and a 12-month high of $93.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Syngenta AG Company Profile

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products.

