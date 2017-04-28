Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Down 15.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) fell 15.9% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 46,374,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $292,978.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,727.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $25,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,457 shares of company stock worth $339,056. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,391,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,661,000 after buying an additional 2,287,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,582,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 8,518,794 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,481,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,491,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,634,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

