Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synchronoss Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 61 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of research firms have commented on SNCR. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Synchronoss Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchronoss Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Synchronoss Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 17.8074% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.6566. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234,608 shares. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $688.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7924 and a beta of 2.28.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.11 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Synchronoss Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, insider Robert Garcia sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $230,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Rosenberger sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $84,318.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,015 shares of company stock worth $887,994. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

