Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 20.39% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 15,799,526 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $703.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.28. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $49.94.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Synchronoss Technologies’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, insider Robert Garcia sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $230,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ronald Prague sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $36,036.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,015 shares of company stock valued at $887,994. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $183,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

