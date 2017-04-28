Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Market Perform”

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) traded up 20.39% on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799,526 shares. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $703.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ronald Prague sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $36,036.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Rosenberger sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $84,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,015 shares of company stock worth $887,994 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,925,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,470,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

