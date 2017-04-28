Swift Transportation Co (SWFT) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWFT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Swift Transportation in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.

Shares of Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) opened at 24.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.71. Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.74 million. Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Swift Transportation will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Swift Transportation by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Swift Transportation by 42.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

