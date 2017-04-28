Knight Equity Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Swift Transportation Co (SWFT)

Knight Equity reissued their market perform rating on shares of Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) in a report released on Tuesday. Knight Equity currently has a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.31.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Swift Transportation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vetr cut Swift Transportation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays PLC cut Swift Transportation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.81.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) opened at 24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.71. Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.74 million. Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Swift Transportation will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Swift Transportation by 360.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $973,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 303,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 64,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

