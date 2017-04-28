Swift Transportation Co (SWFT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research raised Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered Swift Transportation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vetr lowered Swift Transportation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Swift Transportation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) opened at 24.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. Swift Transportation has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.18.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Swift Transportation had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company earned $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Swift Transportation will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Swift Transportation by 360.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $973,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 303,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 64,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

