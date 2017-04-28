SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.13 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded down 7.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,313 shares. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $198.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays PLC increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. FIG Partners began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $191.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.90.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,028,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Descheneaux sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $2,248,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,442 shares of company stock worth $5,492,723. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

