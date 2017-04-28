Surgery Partners (SGRY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Surgery Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Benchmark Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 target price on Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) traded down 1.72% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,572 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $831.49 million, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.27. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $306 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

