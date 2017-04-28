Superior Uniform Group Inc (SGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Superior Uniform Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. Superior Uniform Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) traded down 1.19% on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,816 shares. Superior Uniform Group has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of -0.02.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Uniform Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Superior Uniform Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Superior Uniform Group

Superior Uniform Group, Inc (Superior) manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories for the medical and health fields, as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure and public safety markets. Superior operates through two segments: Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions.

