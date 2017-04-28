Superior Industries International (SUP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Superior Industries International earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) traded down 3.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 20,829 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

