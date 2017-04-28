Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, insider David D. Dunlap bought 45,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $551,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 530,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 17.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) traded down 1.47% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 5,161,618 shares of the company traded hands. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.85 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.74) earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

