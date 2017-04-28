Supercom (SPCB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Supercom (NASDAQ:SPCB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Supercom earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Supercom (NASDAQ:SPCB) opened at 2.875 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Supercom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company’s market capitalization is $43.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supercom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Supercom in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Supercom

SuperCom Ltd is a provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing safety, identification, tracking and security products to governments, and private and public organizations throughout the world. Through its e-government platforms and solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the Company enables governments and national agencies to design and issue multi-identification documents and digital identity solutions to their citizens and visitors.

