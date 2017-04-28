Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $631.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40 – $0.50 EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) traded up 0.41% on Friday, hitting $24.40. 1,630,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.27. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/super-micro-computer-inc-smci-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-estimates.html.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $135,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cheng-Hsien Phidias Chou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $26,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $214,390. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 110.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,668,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,369,000 after buying an additional 231,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.