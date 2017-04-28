Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40 – $0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $655 million – $715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.25 million.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 1,630,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $631.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Roth Capital upgraded Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $135,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cheng-Hsien Phidias Chou sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $214,390. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

