Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $631.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.02 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.64%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40 – $0.50 EPS.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,079 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.27. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $31.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cheng-Hsien Phidias Chou sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,390. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

