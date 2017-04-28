SunTrust Banks Weighs in on The Coca-Cola Co’s Q1 2018 Earnings (KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Vetr raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,337,766 shares. The firm has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

