SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Halliburton Company (HAL)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The business earned $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Halliburton Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on Halliburton Company from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr cut Halliburton Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Halliburton Company from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co raised their target price on Halliburton Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.34.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 1.12% during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,352,298 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $39.78 billion.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,390 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.11 per share, for a total transaction of $307,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,055.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 725 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $36,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Halliburton Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

