American National Bank Has $3.795 Million Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

American National Bank decreased its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 121.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) opened at 57.17 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STI. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Freeman sold 22,584 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,338,102.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 757 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $45,291.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

