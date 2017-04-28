SunTrust Banks, Inc. Begins Coverage on Goodrich Petroleum Co. (GDP)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) opened at 13.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $122.96 million. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend (TMS); Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, which includes the Haynesville Shale Trend, and South Texas, which includes the Eagle Ford Shale Trend.

