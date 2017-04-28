SunTrust Banks Comments on Express Scripts Holding Company’s FY2019 Earnings (ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Express Scripts Holding Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Vetr raised Express Scripts Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.36 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Express Scripts Holding Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts Holding Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.10% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. 6,560,967 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.92. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $80.02.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the third quarter valued at about $5,246,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,850,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 9.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 710,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

