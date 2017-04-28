SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for UDR in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on UDR. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of UDR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) traded up 0.84% during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 2,004,672 shares of the company traded hands. UDR has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.34.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.55 million. UDR had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in UDR by 125.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in UDR by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in UDR by 1,955,600.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in UDR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in UDR by 4.5% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 531,151 shares in the company, valued at $19,147,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.26%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

