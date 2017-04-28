SunPower Co. (SPWR) Stake Held by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan continued to hold its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owned about 0.10% of SunPower worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) opened at 7.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The stock’s market cap is $984.42 million. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.19. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. SunPower had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/sunpower-co-spwr-position-held-by-shelter-ins-retirement-plan-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr lowered SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company delivers complete solar solutions to residential, commercial, and power plant customers. The Company’s segments include Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Residential and Commercial Segments combined are referred to as Distributed Generation.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.