Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) traded up 2.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,178 shares. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion and a PE ratio of 159.03. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

In related news, insider Steven Walter Williams sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.01, for a total value of C$3,780,900.00. Also, Director Dominic D’alessandro acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,245,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 230,667 shares of company stock worth $9,669,761 over the last ninety days.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

