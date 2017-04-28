Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Suncor’s last reported quarter saw production rising to a record on the back of its transactions to gain a majority stake in the massive Syncrude oil sands project. Importantly, SU's success in reducing cash costs has magnified the effects of rebound in oil prices. A 10% dividend boost and plans for share buyback are other positives in the Suncor story. All these positives are reflected in the company’s stock price improvement over the last six months. During the aforesaid period, Suncor’s shares gained 11.8%, whereas he Zacks categorized Oil & Gas-Canadian International Integrated industry registered a minimal increase of 3%. On the account of the above factors, we are taking a bullish stance on the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.75 to $31.28 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) opened at 30.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 0.96. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $33.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.2371 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 477.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 23,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Banced Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

