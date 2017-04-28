Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock Price

News stories about SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunCoke Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 44 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) traded down 0.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 153,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business earned $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.51%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 284,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,876,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,121. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/suncoke-energy-sxc-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.