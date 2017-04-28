Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (SNBC) Releases Earnings Results

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 74.00%.

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 14,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ’s payout ratio is presently 1.24%.

In other Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ news, Director Keith Stock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Kavi Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 158,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ

Sun Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Sun National Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides an array of community banking services to consumers, small businesses and mid-size companies. The Company’s lending services to businesses include term loans, lines of credit and commercial mortgages.

