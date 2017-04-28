Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $27.00 price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) traded up 0.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,443 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $440.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.74. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

