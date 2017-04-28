Stryker Co. (SYK) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $122.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $134.50 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) opened at 135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.29. Stryker has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Stryker’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post $6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

In other Stryker news, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $454,615.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,406.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,011.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,167,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 1,227.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 601,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,060,000 after buying an additional 555,841 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Stryker by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 246,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 22.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 194,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 35,875 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

