Stryker’s (SYK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $132.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $135.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) opened at 135.37 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post $6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

In other Stryker news, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $454,615.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $550,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,011.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after buying an additional 66,488 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 88.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

