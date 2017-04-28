Stryker Co. (SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) traded up 0.74% during trading on Friday, reaching $136.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,394 shares. Stryker has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $136.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post $6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

In other news, VP Yin C. Becker sold 4,398 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $550,937.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,011.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise Francesconi sold 3,716 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $454,615.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,406.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 45,250.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 61,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 61,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,713,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,594,000 after buying an additional 107,170 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 20,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

