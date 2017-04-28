Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is a leading supplier of workflow and document management tools, applications and services that assist strategic business partners and healthcare organizations to improve operational efficiencies through business process optimization. The Company provides integrated tools and technologies for automating document-intensive environments, including document workflow, document management, e-forms, portal connectivity, optical character recognition and interoperability. The Company’s workflow-based services offer solutions to inefficient and labor-intensive healthcare business processes throughout the revenue cycle, such as chart coding, abstracting and completion, remote physician order processing, pre-admission registration scanning and signature capture, insurance verification, secondary billing services, explanation of benefits processing and release of information processing. “

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,897 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $26.75 million.

In other news, SVP Shaun Linwood Priest purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 36,000 shares of company stock worth $44,450 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service.

