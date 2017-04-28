Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. Standpoint Research lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) traded down 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 540,138 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $1.30 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 93.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

