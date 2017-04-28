Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business earned $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) traded down 3.219% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.875. 11,460 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Stora Enso OYJ has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.879.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stora Enso OYJ Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj is a provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. The Company’s segments include Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Paper and Other. The Consumer Board segment develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

