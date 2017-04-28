QUALCOMM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 21,417 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,409 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Vetr raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. The business earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post $4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.99 per share, with a total value of $53,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,281 shares in the company, valued at $69,161.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cristiano R. Amon purchased 18,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.13 per share, for a total transaction of $999,640.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Aetna Inc. PA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 402,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 217,276 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 176,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 43,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

