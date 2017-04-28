Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $250 million in shares on Thursday, February 23rd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.83 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) opened at 22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.58. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business earned $985.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $231,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Douglas Sanders sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $826,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,369.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,639 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

