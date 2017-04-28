STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics NV had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. STMicroelectronics NV’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) traded up 2.90% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,589 shares. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics NV in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics NV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded STMicroelectronics NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded STMicroelectronics NV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics NV by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV during the first quarter worth $123,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics NV during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics NV by 388.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics NV

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

