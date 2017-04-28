Steven S. Swank Sells 3,901 Shares of RPX Corp (RPXC) Stock

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) CRO Steven S. Swank sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $50,713.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 4,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,549 shares. RPX Corp has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.59.

RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company earned $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. RPX Corp had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPX Corp will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPXC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen and Company lowered RPX Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPX Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPX Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPX Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RPX Corp during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RPX Corp by 68.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 40,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPX Corp by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPX Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About RPX Corp

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services.

