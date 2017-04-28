Sterling Resources Ltd (SLG) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Resources Ltd (CVE:SLG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million.

About Sterling Resources

Sterling Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based energy company engaged in the acquisition of petroleum and natural gas rights, and the exploration for, and the development and production of, crude oil and natural gas. The Company’s geographical segments include Canada, United Kingdom and Other International.

