Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We anticipate taking our estimates up on the report next week and reiterate a BUY rating and $12 target.””

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sterling Construction Company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) traded down 3.45% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 127,520 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $238.24 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Sterling Construction Company has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. Sterling Construction Company had a positive return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 258,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 42,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 84,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 62,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

