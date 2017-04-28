Sterling Bancorp (STL) Receives Marketperform Rating from FBR & Co

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “marketperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at FBR & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 23.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company earned $121.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 23,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $579,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Kahn sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,465,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

